Asst Public Prosecutor death: Director-General of Prosecution orders probe

Kollam: The Director-General of Prosecution TA Shaji has ordered a probe into the death by suicide case of S Aneeshya (41), a First Grade Assistant Public Prosecutor of the Munsiff Court in Paravur.

K Sheeba, Deputy Director of Prosecution at Ernakulam Headquarters will probe the case.

Aneeshya, wife of Sessions Court Judge in Mavelikkara KN Ajithkumar, was found hanging in the bathroom of her house near Nedungolum in Paravur, on January 21 (Sunday).

It was alleged that she was mentally harassed by her senior officials and colleagues. Audio clips levelling the allegations have come out in public, prompting the Director-General to order the investigation.

Earlier, the office of the Deputy Director of Prosecution in Kollam had received an RTI application, seeking information on Assistant Public Prosecutors who had gone absent without leave. Several people suspected Aneeshya was behind the application.

Aneeshya's relatives alleged that she was depressed after some people threatened her saying that the party they followed held power. Making her confidential report public at a meeting of Additional Public Prosecutors the day before her death, too affected her, they said.

Assistant Public Prosecutors were required to attend office on non-APP days (days without any case), study their cases, and handle office work. However, some of them skipped office on non-APP days and signed the attendance register the next day. It was alleged that Aneeshya had questioned this trend and was subsequently threatened.