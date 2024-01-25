15 injured in KSRTC bus-van collision at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram

At least 15 persons suffered injuries, with the condition of three understood to be critical, after a KSRTC bus and a van collided at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to reports, the KSRTC bus that was headed toward Vembayam from Vattappara had a head-on collision with the van that was going to Thiruvananthapuram.

The cause of the accident is unclear as the collision took place in an area that is not designated as accident-prone, said a report in Manorama News.

The injured have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital. The three in critical condition had suffered head injuries.