15 injured in KSRTC bus-van collision at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2024 05:48 PM IST
At least 15 persons suffered injuries, with the condition of three understood to be critical, after a KSRTC bus and a van collided at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

According to reports, the KSRTC bus that was headed toward Vembayam from Vattappara had a head-on collision with the van that was going to Thiruvananthapuram.

The cause of the accident is unclear as the collision took place in an area that is not designated as accident-prone, said a report in Manorama News.

The injured have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital. The three in critical condition had suffered head injuries.

