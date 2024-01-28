Acceptance of Ram temple consecration points to political change in Kerala, says Surendran

Kasaragod: The acceptance of the consecration of Rama temple in Kerala hinted at the political change in the state, said BJP state president K Surendran. Kerala society will no longer accept the trampling of the majority community, he said. "Kerala has rejected the stance of the two political fronts regarding the consecration of Rama temple. Malayalis stood with Lord Rama during the Pran Pratishtha by organising rituals at home and temples," Surendran said.

He was speaking to reporters ahead of the BJP's statewide election campaign 'Modi's Guarantee, New Kerala' in Kasaragod on Saturday.

The campaign, a foot march to all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, is being led by Surendran. The party has taken the campaign title from the Prime Minister's address to women in Thrissur in January when he hammered home 'Modi's Guarantee' 22 times in 20 minutes as he sounded the poll bugle in Kerala.

Inaugurating the Padayatra in Kasaragod, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that even the Governor was not safe in Kerala. "Finally, the central government had to provide security to the Governor of Kerala," he said, referring to CRPF's Z+ protection given to Arif Mohammed Khan. "If the Governor is not safe, how can the common man have security," he said.

The Chief Minister's Office in Kerala has become a control room of corruption, said Pinarayi Vijayan's counterpart in Goa. Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Private Secretary was jailed in a smuggling case, Sawant said. Kerala has 3,459 cases of sexual offences against children, the highest in India, he said.

Surendran said the people of Kerala would embrace 'Modi's Guarantees'. He said the INDI Alliance has collapsed in states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. "Now that it is certain that Modi would win the Lok Sabha election for the third time, NDA wants Kerala to be also part of Modi's government," he said.

'Kerala exists because of Modi government'

Narendra Modi is not responsible for the collapse of Kerala's finances, he said. Kerala was destroyed by the alternate governments of the Congress and the CPM. Kerala exists now because of the Modi government, he said. The NDA government has given Kerala 10 times more money than the UPA government, he said.

Both the fronts are united when it comes to corruption, Surendran said. The monthly bribe charge is not a small matter. "The company paid hundreds of crores of rupees every month. Leaders of both fronts have taken money. Kerala Padayatra is people's fight against corruption," he said.

Training his guns at the Minister for Tourism and PWD, Surendran said P A Muhammed Riyas is the super chief minister and was above Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Republic Day, he inspected the Guard of Honour from a vehicle belonging to a contractor.

The BJP's election campaign would pass through Attingal, Pathan, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram in the southern districts. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah would be the chief guest of the Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP's Padayatra will pass through the northern districts from February 19 to 21. It will conclude in Palakkad on February 27