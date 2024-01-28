Class 9 girl sexually assaulted in Kozhikode, POCSO charged against teacher

Kozhikode: The Peruvannamuzhi police charged a teacher here for sexually assaulting a class 9 girl student.

The incident came to light when the girl sought medical treatment after she felt physical issues. Upon informing the assault to the doctor, the doctor subsequently alerted the police and Child Helpline.

A case against the accused was registered on January 17, with charges framed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the accused is absconding, causing a delay in arrest. The case is under investigation, police added.

Meanwhile, various political parties have come forward in protest against the slow response of the police.