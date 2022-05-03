Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode tuition teacher held for sexually abusing minor student

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Babu.
Babu.
Topic | Kozhikode

A 55-year-old parallel college teacher was arrested for sexually abusing a minor student in Kozhikode.

Babu, native of Vellur, Kodencherry in the district has been slapped with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Babu is accused of molesting the student at a tuition centre on Monday. The student told her parents about the abuse and a case was registered on the complaint of the mother.

RELATED ARTICLES

When the police found Babu he had reportedly been beaten up. It is understood that unknown persons had damaged the tuition centre and set it on fire Monday night.

The tuition centre had started functioning a month ago on the Vellur-Chalapram Road.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.