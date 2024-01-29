Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Alappuzha youth dies after being hit on head with helmet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 07:50 PM IST
Death
Representational image: Jan H Andersen/Shutterstock
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 27-year-old died on Monday after sustaining grievous injuries to the head in a clash that broke out at a temple festival near Thottappally here. The deceased, Nandu Sivanand, was hit on the head with a helmet during the melee. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Kochi, Nandu could not be saved.

Ambalapuzha police have taken four people, including a DYFI activist Jagat Sooryan, into custody over the incident. According to police, the clash broke out on Sunday night during the annual festival at the Ottappana Kuruttoor temple.

Nandu was declared dead by 3.30 pm. The accused would be produced before a magistrate after a preliminary investigation, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE