Kozhikode Fire & Rescue officer takes life at residence, bedridden mother found dead

Kozhikode: A Fire and Rescue officer and his bedridden mother were discovered dead at their residence in Kunnamangalam here on Tuesday morning.



Shimju (38), a driver at the Mukkam fire station, was found hanging from a mango tree in the front yard of their Ezhukalathil home at Payimbra, Kunnamangalam. His mother Shantha (65), who had been paralyzed for an extended period, was found dead inside the house.

The MGNREGA women workers noticed Shimju hanging in the morning. Neighbours subsequently found Shantha, the wife of Apukkutty, motionless inside the house.

Police suspect that Shimju may have poisoned his mother before taking his own life. A letter was found at the scene, which Shimju had presumably written before the events.

The Mukkam police have initiated an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Further details will be available only as the investigation progresses.