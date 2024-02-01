TVM woman found dead in husband's house; cops suspect murder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 01, 2024 05:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old woman was found dead in her husband's house at Panayamuttom near Panavoor here on Thursday. The deceased, Abhirami (Paru), was found hanging from the staircase outside the house.

While the death looks like a suicide, prima facie, police have not ruled out the possibility of a murder, which can only be ascertained after autopsy. Abhirami married Sarath (Ayyappan-30) 2.5 years ago. The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to people in the area, Abhirami and Sarath constantly argued and fought with each other.

Please note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health professionals in times of emotional distress. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056).

