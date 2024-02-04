Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

2 youths die in bike accident near Kothamangalam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 04, 2024 01:53 PM IST
The deceased were Amanuddin (28), a resident of Njarakkal in Edavanakkad, and Mohammad Sajid (23), who hailed from Kuzhippally. Representational image.
Topic | Ernakulam

Thodupuzha: Two young men died in a bike accident here at Kambinippadi on the Kothamangalam-Nellikkuzhi road. 
The deceased were Amanuddin (28), a resident of Njarakkal in Edavanakkad, and Mohammad Sajid (23), who hailed from Kuzhippally.

The accident came to light on Sunday morning when passersby noticed a bike on the road's side and subsequently found the bodies of the two youths in a nearby drainage. Upon being alerted, the fire and rescue brigade arrived at the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital in Kothamangalam. 

The Kothamangalam police also reached the spot and initiated further investigations.
According to reports, Amanuddin and Sajid had left their homes two days ago for a trip. It was assumed that they met the accident while travelling from Kothamangalam to Aluva.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE