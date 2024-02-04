2 youths die in bike accident near Kothamangalam

Thodupuzha: Two young men died in a bike accident here at Kambinippadi on the Kothamangalam-Nellikkuzhi road.

The deceased were Amanuddin (28), a resident of Njarakkal in Edavanakkad, and Mohammad Sajid (23), who hailed from Kuzhippally.

The accident came to light on Sunday morning when passersby noticed a bike on the road's side and subsequently found the bodies of the two youths in a nearby drainage. Upon being alerted, the fire and rescue brigade arrived at the spot and rushed the victims to a hospital in Kothamangalam.

The Kothamangalam police also reached the spot and initiated further investigations.

According to reports, Amanuddin and Sajid had left their homes two days ago for a trip. It was assumed that they met the accident while travelling from Kothamangalam to Aluva.