Rs 11 cr dues; CAPT in crisis over Nava Kerala Sadas bills

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2024 12:39 PM IST Updated: February 12, 2024 01:23 PM IST
CAPT printed 25 lakh posters, 96.35 lakh letters written by the Chief Minister, and 96.35 lakh brochures for the campaigns of the Nava Kerala Sadas. Representational image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training (CAPT) has plunged into a crisis as it has not received more than Rs 11 crore for printing posters, brochures and the Chief Minister's letter for the Nava Kerala Sadas. CAPT, which is under the Higher Education Department, is struggling even to pay salaries to its employees, sources said.

CAPT printed 25 lakh posters, 96.35 lakh copies of the letter written by the Chief Minister, and 96.35 lakh brochures for the campaigns of the Nava Kerala Sadas. The employees worked longer hours and finished the printing in good quality and on time. The cost of printing alone was more than Rs 10 crore. All the campaign materials were delivered to each district at its own expense.

However, even two months after the Nava Kerala Sadas was concluded, the government has not yet paid the money. It is reported that the Finance department has not cleared the payment owing to the financial crisis being faced by the government.

