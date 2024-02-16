Malayalam
Auto carrying schoolchildren falls into gorge; woman driver killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2024 12:39 PM IST Updated: February 16, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: An autorickshaw transporting school students in Chittar  veered off the road and fell into a roadside gorge on  Friday morning, killing its woman driver

The deceased was identified as Anitha Thaikkottathil (35), a resident of Kodumudy in Seethathodu Panchayat. The mishap occurred around 8.30 am while Anitha was transporting four school students, including her son, to the Government Higher Secondary School in Chittar.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident happened when the vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve near Thekkekara in Chittar and plunged into the gorge.

While Anitha was declared brought dead at the hospital, the children escaped with minor injuries. The locals and police coordinated the rescue efforts

The deceased woman’s husband, Thaikkottathil Anju, is also an autorickshaw driver. The couple has a 15-year-old son, Aldrin.

