Auto carrying schoolchildren falls into gorge; woman driver killed

Pathanamthitta: An autorickshaw transporting school students in Chittar veered off the road and fell into a roadside gorge on Friday morning, killing its woman driver



The deceased was identified as Anitha Thaikkottathil (35), a resident of Kodumudy in Seethathodu Panchayat. The mishap occurred around 8.30 am while Anitha was transporting four school students, including her son, to the Government Higher Secondary School in Chittar.



Preliminary reports suggest that the accident happened when the vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve near Thekkekara in Chittar and plunged into the gorge.



While Anitha was declared brought dead at the hospital, the children escaped with minor injuries. The locals and police coordinated the rescue efforts



The deceased woman’s husband, Thaikkottathil Anju, is also an autorickshaw driver. The couple has a 15-year-old son, Aldrin.

