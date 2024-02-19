MVD slaps fine on car in CM’s convoy for not wearing seatbelt

Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department has imposed a fine on a Kia Carnival car in the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The penalty was imposed as the person sitting in the front seat was not wearing the seat belt. A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on the vehicle which was travelling on the Mundakayam-Kuttikkanam road. The car was caught on camera on December 12 last at 4 pm.

The car was in the convoy as an escort vehicle during the Nava Kerala Sadas tour of the Chief Minister. The picture of the officer who was travelling in the front seat was also recorded. While the Chief Minister and ministers were travelling by a luxury bus as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, the car was following the leaders in a convoy.