Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Except driving test and vehicle inspection, all MVD services digitalised in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Motor Vehicle Department
Motor Vehicle Department
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Hereafter, almost every service offered through the Motor Vehicle Department, except driving test and vehicle inspection, can be done online.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kerala Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, said on Tuesday that the government has transferred eight more services related to the department to the online platform.

"With this, the digitalisation in the Motor Vehicle Department is complete," said minister Antony Raju.

The digitalisation process was enabled as part of the state government's Ease-of-doing-business policy.

The latest services that will be available online are, change of address on the registration certificate, change of ownership of a vehicle, collecting NOC, getting duplicate registration certificate, cancelling hypothecation and hypothecation endorsement.

"The digitalisation is expected to help the public get easy access to the various services under the motor vehicle department," said minister Raju.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.