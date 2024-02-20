Two held for extortion and assault on film director Lijeesh

Thrissur: The Thrissur Town East Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for alleged assault of film director Lijeesh Mullezhath and extortion bid. The arrested have been identified as Changanassery native Shiju and Muthuvara native Lijumon. Lijeesh is the director of the movie ‘Aakaashathinu Thaazhe’ released in 2022.

According to Thrissur Town East Police, the incident occurred on Monday around 12.30 am. "Mullezhath was having his dinner from a street eatery near the Thrissur Corporation Office. The duo approached him and tried to have an altercation with Lijeesh. When Lijeesh tried to walk away from the scene, one of them scraped his nape using a paper-knife. Later, the duo also demanded cash from Lijeesh. When Lijeesh said he doesn’t have any money, the duo just walked away,"said a senior official from the station.



When contacted, Lijeesh told Onmanorama that the incident occurred when he was coming from the Varnapakittu, a state-level annual festival organised for the transgender community in the town. “I was having my dinner when the incident occurred. One of them tried to be friendly with me to which I didn’t respond positively. When I tried to take my motorbike after having my food, they blocked me and demanded cash. When I said I do not have much cash with me and tried to get on the vehicle, one of them scraped my nape with a paper-knife. Before I could respond, they tore my T-shirt and seat cover of my motorbike. They again demanded cash. I gave them Rs 100 and they just walked away. I was actually stunned," he said.



Police said the accused are frequent offenders and have been remanded. Lijeesh was in headlines in August 2023 after he moved the Kerala High Court seeking to set aside the Kerala State film awards announced for the year 2022.