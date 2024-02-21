Hiker Babu’s mom and brother die after being hit by train

Palakkad: The mother and brother of Babu, a trekker who was rescued from the Kurumbachi Hills of Malampuzha in 2022, died here after being hit by a train.

Rasheeda (46) and her son Shaji (23) - natives of Mattumantha - were found dead by the Malampuzha-Kadukkamkunnam railway tracks.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 pm on Tuesday with preliminary investigations pointing towards suicide. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

Babu went trekking to the Kurumbachi Hills on February 8, 2022. He was rescued from the cleft in the hills by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) after being stranded there for nearly 48 hours without food and water.