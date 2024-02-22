Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heat soars in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2024 08:29 AM IST
The temperature is expected to drop in the subsequent days, the weather department predicted. Representational image.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala due to a significant spike in temperature.

The alert indicates conditions in Kollam, Kottayam, and Palakkad are expected to reach a scorching 37 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur are forecast to face highs of 36 degrees Celsius, all markedly above the seasonal average by 2 to 3 degrees.

Punalur has recorded the state's highest temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius, said the Met department. Despite the heat, light rainfall was reportedly received in parts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, bringing minimal relief.

RELATED ARTICLES

Light rain is also expected in the mid-south districts. The temperature is expected to drop in the subsequent days, the weather department predicted. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE