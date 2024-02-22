CPI likely to field Pannyan in TVM, Annie Raja in Wayanad; Final decision on Feb 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) will finalise its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections during a state council meeting on February 26. Ahead of this, the state executive committee will convene on Thursday to compile a candidate shortlist from district recommendations.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the party is reportedly thinking of nominating its former state secretary Pannyan Ravindran, despite his reluctance to run. However, CPI leadership have urged him to reconsider his decision.



For Thrissur, the CPI is favouring former minister VS Sunil Kumar, despite prevailing arguments for ex-minister KP Rajendran. Mavelikara may see either AIYF leader CA Arun Kumar or ex-district panchayat president K Devaki as the choice of candidate. In Wayanad, the party is considering Annie Raja, a member of the National Executive Committee, for nomination.