Kerala capital to host CPI state conference from Sept 30

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will take place in Thiruvananthapuram from September 30 to October 3.

A public meeting will be held at Putharikandam Ground in the state capital on September 30 and a delegates’ meeting at Tagore Theatre from October 1-3 as part of the state conference, which is being organised as a prelude the 24th Party Congress of the CPI.

Meanwhile, a new State Council will be elected on October 3. On October 1, Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin will address a seminar on the topic ‘Federalism and centre-state relations’ at Tagore Theatre, at 4 pm.

Processions carrying the conference flag, banner and flagpole will converge at Putharikandam Ground at 4 pm on September 30. The flag, carried by AIYF state secretary T T Jismon from Martyrs’ Column at Vayalar, will be received by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Meanwhile, the banner procession led by AITUC state general secretary K P Rajendran from Martyrs’ Column at Sooranad will be welcomed by CPI state assistant secretary K Prakash Babu.

The flag pole, brought from Swadeshabhimani-Veeraraghavan Memorial at Neyyattinkara as a procession led by Kisan Sabha state president K Venugopalan Nair, will be received by CPI state assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri.

Subsequently, the flag will be hoisted at the venue of the public meeting by chairman of CPI’s national control commission Panniyan Ravindran, following which Kanam will inaugurate the meeting.

At 9.30 am on October 1, Kanam will receive a torch brought in a procession led by Mahila Sangham state secretary P Vasantham from Jayaprakash Martyr’s Column, Kudappanakunnu, at Tagore Theatre. Party’s senior leader C Divakaran will be hoisting the flag, followed by the inauguration of the delegates’ meeting by general secretary D Raja.

While the venue of the public meeting has been named after P K Vasudevan Nair, the delegates’ meet venue is a tribute to Veliyam Bhargavan.

Over three days, the party will discuss the political and working reports. A seminar to be held at Ayyankali Hall on October 2 on the topic ‘Gandhi and today’s India’ will be inaugurated by environmental activist Vandana Siva. CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam will preside over the event.

The conference will witness the participation of 563 delegates, said Kanam.

Minister G R Anil is the chairman of the reception committee and Mankode Radhakrishnan, the general convenor.