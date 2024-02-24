Three-year-old boy dies after falling into well in Kozhikode farmhouse

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, a toddler died after falling into a well of a farmhouse at Omassery here on Friday night. The deceased is Muhammad Aijin (3), son of Malappuram Kalikavu native Rasheed.



According to reports, the boy arrived at the farmhouse along with his parents for a family get-together on Friday. It is learnt that he fell into the well while playing outside the farmhouse.

Though he was rescued and rushed to the nearby private hospital at Omassery and later to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, he breathed his last. Koduvally police have started a probe after registering a case for unnatural death.