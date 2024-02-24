Malayalam
Temperature to rise by 2 to 4 degree in 9 districts today

Published: February 24, 2024 09:53 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that temperatures are set to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius today in nine districts. The districts affected include Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Expect temperatures to reach 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Palakkad, while Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur will experience temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius.

The forecast indicates a dry spell for the next five days, with meteorologists predicting the onset of summer rains in the first week of March.

