Suicide of Class 7 boy in Alappuzha: 2 teachers booked

Alappuzha: About one-and-a-half week after a 13-year-old boy died by suicide, two teachers from the Holy Family Visitation Public School have been arraigned as accused in the case.



The victim, identified as Prajith Manoj, was found dead at his house on February 15. The boy’s family alleged that he took the extreme step immediately after returning from school, where he was allegedly beaten up and mentally harassed by teachers.

The Mannancherry Police booked a Physical Education teacher and another lady teacher under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

“Based on a complaint by the child’s father, we’ve lodged a case against the Physical Education Teacher who reportedly thrashed the student on that day and another teacher who scolded him. We can’t say anything more now. The investigation is progressing,” said a senior officer.

As per the complaint with the police, Prajith and a friend left the classroom to drink water when the former was feeling unwell. Upon their return, a teacher made an announcement using a microphone. Despite the prompt return of students to the classroom, Prajith was allegedly beaten and scolded by one teacher, followed by another teacher chastising him.

Last week, family members, relatives, and residents conducted a protest march with Prajith's ashes to the school, blocking a road. The protest concluded after the police promised a swift and impartial investigation into the circumstances of the boy's death. The victim’s family has also approached the Chief Minister, the State Police Chief, and the Child Rights Commission with a complaint against the school.