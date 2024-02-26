Drug mafia attacks police in Kollam's Kundara, injured cops hospitalised

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2024 06:55 AM IST
Police attacked by drug mafia in Kundara. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Kundara: A police team in Kollam was assaulted by the the drug mafia here on Sunday. According to sources, four policemen were violently beaten up while apprehending suspects at Koonamvila junction near Poojapura temple around 7 pm on Sunday.

The officers were intervening in a fight involving four members of the drug mafia after they received a complaint about the altercation. The cops were assaulted when they attempted to detain the suspects and take them away in a police jeep.

Abhilash (31) from Perinad, Chandu Nair from Kuzhiyam, Sanesh and Anoop were arrested. Another accused fled the site.

Sub Inspector S Sujith, Assistant Sub Inspector N Sudhindra Babu, and Civil Police Officers George James and A Sunil sustained injuries during the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at Kundara Taluk Hospital.

