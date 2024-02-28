Malayalam
Fire at Kochi's Nettoor World Market extinguished successfully

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2024 03:36 PM IST Updated: February 28, 2024 03:43 PM IST
The fire, challenged by strong winds has caused considerable smoke in the area. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: A fire broke out in a dry grassy area behind Maradu World Market in Nettoor here on Wednesday afternoon. Nearby parked vehicles and a functioning warehouse added to the severity of the situation.

The fire brigade from the Gandhinagar Fire Station reached the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze along with the market employees, workers and local residents.

The fire, challenged by strong winds has caused considerable smoke in the area.

Reportedly, the prime focus was to move the nearby parked vehicles out of the vicinity to prevent more damage. An additional fire brigade will join the efforts shortly and the officials have confirmed that the situation was under control.

