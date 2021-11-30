Malayalam
Massive fire at Kochi lodge; 2 injured after jumping out in panic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST Updated: November 30, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Fire in Edappally
A massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building at Kunnumparam in Edappally early morning Tuesday.
Kochi: A massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building at Kunnumparam in Edappally here early on Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a short-circuit started the fire in the four-storied building where a lodge is functioning.

People who were trapped in the building were soon evacuated, though two inmates who jumped out of the burning building have been admitted to a private hospital with injuries.

The fire was reported by 6 am when residents of the area noticed smoke billowing from the building. A KSEB official who was passing the area in a vehicle noticed the fire first. The electric supply to the building was disconnected immediately.

The District Fire Officer reported that the lodge operated without installing any fire and safety features.

A major disaster was avoided due to the limited number of people in the building during the early morning hours.

The Fire and Rescue team has doused the fire.

