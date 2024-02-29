Wayanad student death: 'Sidharth paraded naked, assaulted, subjected to mob trial'

J S Sidharth, a second-year student at Pookode Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University, was found hanging in the college hostel toilet after a harrowing ordeal of mob trial, brutal assault, and severe mental torture.



According to a fellow student who witnessed the events, Sidharth was subjected to merciless torture between February 14 and February 18. He was forcibly paraded naked before approximately 130 hostel students and subjected to physical assault.

Two belts were used at first to assault him and after it broke into pieces, iron rods and wire were used by the accused. Those responsible also issued threats against anyone considering reporting the incident, while both the warden and college dean were purportedly aware of the ongoing abuse.

Timeline

February 14: Senior students allegedly interrogate Sidharth regarding an incident where he purportedly expressed affection for a female student during a function – this remains unconfirmed.

February 15: Sidharth contacts his mother early in the morning, indicating his intention to return home due to a sports day event at the college.

2:20 pm: Sidharth informs his parents of a delay, citing a traffic obstruction in the mountain pass, and anticipates arriving in the evening via train.

6:30 pm: Despite confirming boarding a train during a phone call, subsequent attempts to reach Sidharth prove unsuccessful.

February 16, 4 am: Sidharth notifies his parents of an emergency recall to the hostel, prompting his return to Ernakulam.

During this time, he is reportedly assaulted on campus, initially atop a rocky area and subsequently near the water tank. The culprits then spread the canard that Sidharth had misbehaved with a female student. They also oust him from college WhatsApp groups.

(There is also talk that the girl was forcefully made to lodge a complaint against Sidharth and citing this he was called back to the campus. One of those arrested, Rehan Venoy was the one who summoned him back to the campus.)

February 17: The perpetrators orchestrate a mob trial of Sidharth within the campus courtyard, where he is forcibly stripped and subjected to severe physical abuse while restrained with a rope.

February 18: The assault persists into the morning. Amidst this, Sidharth informs his mother of plans to return home on February 24.

1:30 pm: Sidharth is found hanging in the hostel washroom.