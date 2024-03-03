TVM child abduction case: Suspect with criminal past arrested in Kollam, confesses to malicious intent

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Sunday arrested the suspect in the recent abduction case of a two-year-old girl here.

As informed by the cops, the city police commissioner is slated to provide more information about the suspect, who was booked from Kollam, at a 6 pm press briefing on Sunday.

The accused reportedly was detained by a team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) after a two-week-long investigation. The team was on the trail of the accused for the past two days, after an extensive analysis of the CCTV footage available from the area.

During interrogation, the suspect, who is reported to have a criminal history, confessed to abducting the child with intent to cause harm. The suspect, identified as a Malayali, allegedly covered the child's mouth to silence the cries, resulting in the child falling unconscious. This led the accused to leave the child and escape from the site.

Earlier, the investigation had even extended to the child's relatives, amid suspicions that the family members had abducted the child to threaten the girl’s family.

The case has garnered significant attention in Kerala, particularly since it follows a similar recent incident in Oyoor, Kollam, where another child was kidnapped.

The child, whose parents are reportedly migrant workers from Bihar, went missing at midnight on February 18. She was found abandoned in an obsolete drain near Kochu Veli railway station, after 19 hours of search.

The girl received initial medical attention at the General Hospital before being transferred to SAT Women and Child Hospital on the Medical College campus by the authorities. Following a confrontation with relatives demanding her release at SAT hospital, the police then moved the child to the Child Welfare Committee's shelter centre along with her three siblings and mother.