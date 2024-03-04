Padayappa strikes jeep transporting patient to hospital

Munnar: The wild tusker Padayappa launched an attack on a jeep that was transporting an ailing woman to the hospital. Despite the vehicle sustaining partial damage, the occupants, including the woman, emerged unscathed. The incident occurred near the Kannimala factory near Munnar at 11.30 pm on Saturday.



The damaged jeep belonged to R Pradeep, a resident of the Rajamala factory division. When a woman from Kannimala experienced severe stomach pain, her husband Ranjith Kumar summoned Pradeep's jeep to transport her to the hospital.

As the occupants, including two of the woman's relatives, boarded the jeep, Padayappa was spotted standing in front. Just as the ignition was turned on, Padayappa approached and struck the top of the jeep with his tusks.

The woman's husband and a friend quickly exited the vehicle and fled, while her mother-in-law and driver Pradeep were unable to escape. Padayappa retreated after the three of them shouted. The woman was shifted to the hospital only on Sunday morning as Padayappa refused to leave the area on Saturday night.

Padayappa in musth

Padayappa, currently in a state of musth, has damaged six vehicles in the past week alone. Among the vehicles affected are a jeep at Vagavara, a cement-laden lorry, a passenger car, a motorcycle, and a bus belonging to the Tamil Nadu government. The forest department has issued an appeal for the public to remain vigilant.