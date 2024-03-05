Malayalam
Family of five found dead in Kottayam; murder-suicide suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 05, 2024 10:15 AM IST Updated: March 05, 2024 11:58 AM IST
Jaison and family were found dead inside their rented house on Tuesday morning. Photo: Special Arrangement
Kottayam: A couple and their three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Pala here on Tuesday. It is suspected that the Akalakunnam native Jaison Thomas (44) died by suicide after killing his wife and children. 

An autorickshaw driver who reached the house on Tuesday morning found Jaison hanging inside the house. His wife Mereena (28) was found hacked to death on the bead with severe injuries on head. Manorama News reported that three children- Jerald (4), Jereena (2) and seven month old baby were strangulated to death.

An Anganwadi teacher who met the family on Monday said that Jaison looked sad. The couple who got married after falling in love with each other was not in contact with their relatives. The neighbours claimed that neither Jaison nor Mereena was close to anyone in the area. It is learnt that Jaison faced some financial issues, reported Manorama News.

At the same time, police reportedly recovered a suicide note from the house.

According to police, Jaison and his family have been residing at this rented house in Pala's Poovarani for a longtime. Pala police reached the spot after being informed by the neighbours. 

Jaison was working as a driver at a nearby rubber factory.

