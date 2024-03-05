Human-animal conflict: Kuzhalnadan, Shiyas and other protesting Congress leaders arrested

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas were among at least 30 Congress workers arrested Monday night at Kothamangalam for protesting over the death of an elderly woman killed in an elephant attack.

The Congress activists were booked on non-bailable charges including disrespecting the dead and attack on a hospital.

Kuzhalnadan and Dean Kuriakose MP were among those who led a protest in Kothamangalam Town with the mortal remains of Kanjiraveli native Indira Ramakrishnan earlier on the day.

The police had used force to remove the protesters and drag the mobile mortuary unit to an ambulance. The Congress workers had continued their protest late into night.

Ministers P Rajeeve and Roshy Augustine hand over an emergency relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Indira Ramakrishnan. Photo: Special arrangement

Rs 10 lakh handed over

State ministers P Rajeeve and Roshy Augustine visited the bereaved family at the Tauk Hospital in Kothamangalam.

The ministers handed over an emergency relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

"Hanging fences will be installed at Neriyamangalam at the earliest. A special RRT will be appointed and CCTV will also be installed after consultation with the Forest Department. An all-party meeting will be convened in Idukki to discuss human-animal conflict," minister Rajeeve said. The all-party meeting is likely to be held at the Idukki Collectorate on March 9.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran is expected to meet his counterparts from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Bandipur on Sunday to discuss the human-animal conflict that has become a headache for the ruling front in Kerala.