UDF list complete after Congress names candidates to 16 seats in Kerala

The Congress party has announced its candidates to 16 seats in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress, headlines the list that includes 14 sitting MPs, including Shashi Tharoor and KPCC president K Sudhakaran.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who announced the candidates during a press conference in New Delhi, will contest from Alappuzha while Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil will make his debut in the General Elections from the Vadakara constituency.
As announced earlier, K Muraleedharan, who is the sitting MP of Vadakara, will contest from Thrissur, where BJP has fielded a star candidate in actor Suresh Gopi.
With the announcement of the Congress list, the entire UDF line up for the polls has been finalised. Two of the remaining four UDF seats in Kerala -- Malappuram and Ponnani -- belong to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while Kerala Congress's Francis George is the UDF candidate from the Kottayam constituency.
RSP's sitting MP, N K Premachandran, has started his campaign from the Kollam constituency.
Congress list
Kasaragod: Rajmohan Unnithan
Kannur: K Sudhakaran
Vadakara: Shafi Parambil
Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi
Kozhikode: M K Raghavan
Palakkad: V K Sreekandan
Alathur: Ramya Haridas
Thrissur: K Muraleedharan
Chalakudy: Benny Behanan
Ernakulam: Hibi Eden
Idukki: Dean Kuriakose
Alappuzha: K C Venugopal
Mavelikkara: Kodikunnil Suresh
Pathanamthitta: Anto Antony
Attingal: Adoor Prakash
Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor