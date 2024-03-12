Idukki double murder: Nitheesh flips again; claims infant's body burned, remains thrown into river

Idukki: The investigation into the Kattappanu double murder hit a bump on Tuesday after the accused Nitheesh changed his statement regarding the murder of the infant once again.

A probe into a theft case by Ernakulam resident Nitheesh (31) and Idukki resident Vishnu (27) on March 2 led the Kerala Police to the two hitherto undiscovered murders- Vishnu's father Vijayan and his newborn nephew.



A day after he said the deceased Vijayan had taken out the infant's buried body from the cattle shed adjacent to his house in Sagara Junction and reburied somewhere else, he changed his statement again and told cops that the body was consigned to flames.

Police have been not able to find the body of the infant despite extensive investigation for two days.

After the Monday's search turned futile the police asked Nitheesh about the body. That's when he changed his story again.

Nitheesh on Tuesday told the police that the infant's body was recovered from the cattle shed after the plot was sold. It was burned and remains were thrown into the river at Ayyappankovil.

Nitheesh and the co-accused Vishnu are in police custody and the custody period ends on Wednesday (March 13). Police will again question Nitheesh, Vishnu, his mother Suma and her sister to find the details about the murder.

However, since Suma and her daughter were forced to live inside a room without a contact with the outside world, they are mentally unstable, police sources said. They would be questioned after proper counselling.