From Kottayam to Britain: Journey of a Malayali from nursing to UK parliament election

Sojan Joseph's inspirational journey took root in the tranquil village of Kaippuzha in Kottayam, a tale that extended well beyond the quaint confines of his native place. Twenty-two years ago, he leapt the seas, from Kerala to the UK, armed with a dream and determination.



Sojan (49), trained as a mental health nurse, not only found his place within the National Health Services (NHS) but created history when he was declared the Labour Party's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the Ashford Constituency.

This isn't just Sojan's story; it's a journey that resonates with the entire UK Indian community and the larger Keralite diaspora, a tale of breaking barriers and making a mark.

Leading the nursing department in the NHS, Sojan isn't just about healthcare expertise. He's a familiar face in the vibrant Indian community in the UK, someone who embodies shared values and diversity.

"I feel deeply honoured to be the first Keralite representing the Labour Party in the upcoming elections. This is not just about me; it's a victory for diversity and our shared values of equality," Sojan shared to Onmanorama with heartfelt enthusiasm.

Having settled in Ashford in 2002, Sojan's connection with the community goes beyond politics. It's about understanding local issues and committing to solving the unique challenges of the Ashford Constituency. His candidacy speaks of a love affair with the region that spans two decades.

"Living in Ashford for 22 years and being part of various Malayali organizations, I am well-known within the Indian community. Locals see me as a hard worker and someone they can all relate to," he said.

Last year, Sojan achieved a political milestone as the Labour Councillor for Aylesford and East Stour Ward, marking a significant step from healthcare leadership to political aspirations. For him, it's not just about the title; it's about being a full-time MP who stands up for the community.

"It’s a privilege to be selected as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Ashford. We need someone who will address the issues that matter to people, like NHS services, social care, roads, businesses, and the cost of living," he emphasizes, articulating a vision that goes beyond the political jargon.

In the Conservative stronghold of Ashford, Sojan's candidacy challenges the norm. He believes his chances in the general election depend on how well he is known among the voters and how much he has worked for the local community. His probability of winning? A confident “fifty-fifty”, shows a man unafraid of embracing uncertainty.

Reflecting on the past 14 years of Conservative rule in Britain, Sojan notes the impacts on public services, from salary cuts to personnel shortages. Amid the UK's financial crisis, he believes a Labour government would prioritize addressing the day-to-day issues faced by British citizens.

Married to Brita, a fellow nurse from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur, the couple has three children studying in the UK. Their family story adds a personal touch to Sojan's narrative, making him not just a political figure but a man rooted in family values.

Sojan, understanding Indian migration patterns to the UK, acknowledges the changing landscape for Indian students, particularly from Kerala. As an observer of Indian politics, he recognizes the ties between global and British political dynamics, weaving together a story that transcends borders.

As Sojan Joseph stands at the brink of potential history, his journey from a mental health nurse to a political aspirant is more than a personal tale. It's a narrative of dedication, community service, and the pursuit of a better future for all. In the heart of British politics, a new player has arrived, and his story is simply captivating.