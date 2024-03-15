'Do not insult an artist like this': Musician Jassie Gift leaves show after college principal takes away mic

Ernakulam: In an embarrassing incident, singer-musician Jassie Gift walked off the stage in protest after the principal of a college took away his mic during his performance. The incident happened at St Peter's College, Kolenchery, on Thursday.

While Jassie and his band were performing, the principal took to the stage and snatched the mic from him to announce there were "technical issues with the show". She said the band was allowed to perform in the college only because it was promised Jassie Gift would be the only one singing. However, she said the organisers violated the instruction.

Following this, Jassie walked off the stage. Soon, a video of students protesting outside the principal's office came out. Jassie Gift said that it is common for people to sing chorus with the singer. "The principal ignored all that and grabbed the mic from my hand. No artist should be insulted like this," said Jassie.

Meanwhile, the principal stuck to her action and said there was no lapse on her part. "There are restrictions for conducting music programmes by outsiders in the college. That is all I said through the mic. Only Jassie Gift, who was there for the event, had permission to sing," she said.