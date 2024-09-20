Malayalam
Second boy who went missing in Erattayar Dam found dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2024 11:28 PM IST
Asuresh and Athul. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

The body of a second boy who went missing in the Erattayar Dam was found Friday evening. Asuresh (12), son of Ratheeshkumar and Soumya of Mayiladumpara, was found dead on the second day of the search. The body was found near a concrete grill at the entrance of the Erattayar tunnel.

Athul Harsh (12), son of Kayamkulam Mutukulam Naduveladathu Ponnappan and Rajitha was pulled out of water by local people within 15 minutes of the accident at 10 am on Thursday. However, the boy could not be saved.

The cousins were visiting their grandfather Ravindran's house in Mayiladumpara. The children had got down a canal near the tunnel that carries water from the Erattayar Dam to the Idukki Dam. They had entered the water holding hands.

