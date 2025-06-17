Ahmedabad: Air India flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was cancelled on Tuesday, leaving several international travellers stranded at the airport.

Airport authorities confirmed that the flight was cancelled due to "operational issues". However, passengers complained of a lack of clarity and communication from the airline staff.

“I was going to Gatwick, London, by the 1 p.m. Air India flight, but I have just learned that the flight has been cancelled. The crew members could not give any reason for the cancellation or details on a fare refund,” one of the affected passengers told news agency ANI.

Several others also voiced frustration over the absence of timely updates or alternative travel arrangements.

Air India is yet to release an official statement regarding the cancellation or compensation plans for the passengers. The cancellation comes just five days after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 270 lives.