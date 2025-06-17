Actor Madhav Suresh, son of actor Suresh Gopi, revealed that his favourite role played by his father is Bharathchandran IPS. Interestingly, he clarified that it’s not the version from the cult classic 'Commissioner' that he admires most, but the character as portrayed in the sequel 'Bharathchandran IPS'.

Speaking at the audio launch of the upcoming film 'JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala', in which both Suresh Gopi and Madhav have roles, Madhav said his preference for the character stems from deeply personal reasons.

“Of all the roles my father has played, Bharathchandran IPS is my favourite. Not the character from 'Commissioner', but from 'Bharathchandran IPS'. I like it for very emotional and personal reasons—something only I and my family know,” he said.

Madhav also took a moment to acknowledge the audience’s role in shaping his father’s career.

“It is the audience that made my father a superstar. And if they decide, maybe one day I could become one too,” he added. “I never dreamed of becoming an actor, but cinema came to me because I am the son of Suresh Gopi. I took up acting because I felt I should respect the opportunity that came to me.”

While he admitted that being the son of a superstar gave him easier access to the film industry, Madhav stressed that success in cinema requires more than just a famous surname.

“It’s true that being the son of a superstar gave me easy access to films. But to stay here, I know I’ll have to work hard and prove my talent,” he said.

Turning his attention to 'JSK', Madhav gave full credit to the film's director, Pravin Narayanan, and the production team for bringing the project to life.

“This is a grand event. And the reason I can say that is because all of you are here today—thank you all,” he said. “Before calling this my father’s film, I must say it is Praveen Narayanan’s film. It has reached this stage only because of his hard work. We all know how much he struggled for this project. Congratulations to him and the entire production team.”

'JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala' is set for release on June 27 and marks a notable collaboration between Suresh Gopi and his son on screen.