Kollam man stabs daughter's male friend to death

Kollam: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a 19-year-old youth to death following a clash at Irattakada here on Friday evening. The deceased is Iravipuram native Arun Kumar, son of Shiju. The accused Prasad surrendered before Sakthikulangara police.



Manorama News reported that Prasad attacked the youth after accusing him of stalking her daughter. It is learnt that Arun had visited Prasad's daughter who is staying at a relative's house. When Prasad came to know about this, he contacted Arun and the duo had a heated argument. Later, the accused confronted the youth at a house in Irattakada. It is learnt that a quarrel between the duo ended up in the brutal murder.

Though Arun Kumar was rushed to the district hospital and later to a private hospital in Kollam, he succumbed to his injuries. Police launched a detailed probe over the murder. As per reports, the motive of the murder will be ascertained only after recording the statement of Prasad's daughter.