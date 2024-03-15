Extortion via nude video call trap: Kerala police nab woman from Jaipur

Wayanad: A woman from Rajasthan, who extorted Rs 5 lakh from a youth in Sulthan Bathery here after trapping him with a nude video call through Telegram, was arrested from Jaipur. Wayanad cyber police, led by Inspector Suresh Babu, went to Jaipur and nabbed the accused, Manisha Meena (28) of Sawai Madhopur district.



Shocked on learning that Kerala police had reached Rajasthan to catch the accused, Manisha returned the stolen amount to the complainant immediately. The extortion happened in July 2023. Manisha was caught after a seven-month-long investigation based on the complaint filed by the youth with the cyber police.

The accused, who started a Telegram account using the SIM card of a Punjabi native, threatened the youth for money after trapping him through a nude video call. The money was received through fake bank accounts. The cyber police said video call requests from strangers' accounts could be potential scams.