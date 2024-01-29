'Nudity, blackmail': Kerala police warn against answering video calls from unknown numbers

Kochi: Kerala police have issued a warning against answering video call requests from unknown numbers or strangers. According to police, the individual making the video call may display nudity and then use it to blackmail the person receiving the call.

In a Facebook post, Kerala police wrote the individual making the call would display nudity, click a picture with the person answering the call and later use it to blackmail them for money.

Kerala police's Facebook post

Do not take video calls from strangers. The person making the call may display nudity and take a picture of you on the call. These images are then used to blackmail the individual for money. Such calls are made after a thorough analysis of your social media contacts. They can pressure you into paying the ransom by threatening to send the pictures to your friends and family. The way out is simple – DON'T ANSWER VIDEO CALLS FROM UNKNOWN NUMBERS OR STRANGERS.