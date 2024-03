Kasaragod: One died and at least 20 others sustained injuries after a private bus overturned at Chalingal in Kasaragod on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhur-native Chetan Kumar, the driver of the bus 'Mehboob'. The accident took place on the national highway at 4 pm.

The injured have been admitted to the District Hospital at Kanhangad. The bus was headed to Kannur from Mangalore.

