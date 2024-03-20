BJP leader thrashes 14-year-old for leaning on a poster, Child Rights Commission to file case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Child Rights Commission will file a case against the BJP leader who assaulted a fourteen-year-old boy for leaning on a poster in Kaladi. Commission Chairman KV Manoj Kumar firmly stated that it is unacceptable to subject children to violence, especially by political activists. The Commission will seek reports from the police and the District Child Protection Officer. Kumar made these remarks after visiting the child, who was attacked, at his home on Sunday.



“Political workers should serve as protectors for all individuals. In our opinion, it is wholly unjustifiable for such individuals to target a young child under any circumstances,” remarked Manoj Kumar. “The Commission will take suo moto action in this matter. Additionally, we will demand explanations from the police and the District Child Protection Officer. We understand that the child is traumatized, and he needs counselling. We have instructed the people concerned to give counselling to the child.”

On the day of the incident, the Tamil boy was leaning against the wall in front of their rented house. A poster of NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar was pasted on the wall. A local BJP leader approached the child and assaulted him for leaning on the poster. Initially, the child’s family lodged a police complaint, but later withdrew it. However, when the police released the CCTV footage, the incident came to light, prompting local residents to file a complaint with the Child Rights Commission. This led to the Commission's intervention and their subsequent visit to the child and his family.

The chairman of the commission personally met with the child to inquire about the incident and gathered information. The Child Rights Commission has issued specific instructions to the police and other relevant authorities in this matter. People concerned have been directed to provide necessary counselling to the child and submit a report regarding the case promptly. Additionally, a report has been sought from the District Child Protection Officer as well. The Commission stated that further actions will be taken upon receipt of these reports.