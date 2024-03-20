Dr Shahana suicide: Kerala HC quashes order permitting prime suspect to resume studies

Kochi: In a significant setback for Dr Ruwise, the prime accused in the Dr A J Shahana suicide case, a division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned a single bench's order allowing him to pursue his studies.

The decision comes on a petition submitted by the principal of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College to the division bench of Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun.



Dr Ruwise, currently out on bail, had petitioned the court seeking permission to resume his studies and the revocation of his suspension. Initially, a single bench of Justice C P Muhammed Nias, had stayed a suspension order issued by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), which had prevented Dr Ruwise from continuing his postgraduate studies.

The single bench had noted that the 28-year-old had secured admission to the PG course on merit and that halting his studies pending the inquiry or trial could potentially cause irreparable harm if the charges were not proven. Consequently, the court directed the authorities to issue an order within a week allowing him to resume his studies and to take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents at the college upon his return to campus.

Dr Shahana, a postgraduate surgery student at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide allegedly due to Dr Ruwise reneging on their marriage plans after his family's dowry demands were not met. It is alleged that Dr Ruwise's family had demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car from Shahana's family, which they were unable to fulfil.

Following this revelation, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended Dr. Ruwise's medical licence for abetting Dr Shahana's suicide. Dr Ruwise faces charges under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act (penalty for demanding dowry).