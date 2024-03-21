22 lives lost on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch amid highway construction; residents demand better safety

Alappuzha: The 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch, home to the construction of the State’s longest elevated highway, has recently become notorious for frequent accidents. Concerned residents are urging authorities to implement stringent safety measures akin to those used during Kochi Metro construction.



Over recent months, the stretch has seen a spike in accidents due to what residents deem "inadequate safety measures." According to the 'Jagratha samiti' formed by locals, 22 lives have been lost in accidents since construction began in April 2023.

“The Kochi Metro construction works are undertaken after completion of the preparatory works, which include widening and tarring the road after putting up barricades at the centre. Even a pedestrian bath is laid to ensure the safety of the commuter. Here the widened stretch is not properly tarred resulting in slopes and potholes, which often puts the two-wheel riders at peril,” said Sanoob Aziz, a samiti member.

Residents have protested, forming human chains under the banner 'Voice of Kuthiathode,' prompting temporary measures from authorities.

“Another major cause of the accident is the absence of proper lighting in sections where barricades have been erected. In fact, putting up warning red lights atop the barricades should have been done, but they have failed to do the same at many accident-prone stretches. The accident that resulted in the death of a lorry driver four days ago at Chandiroor is an instance of this,” Sanoob pointed out.

Pedestrian safety is also a concern, with slow traffic and dust pollution exacerbating risks. Despite NHAI efforts to water the stretch, irregular monitoring has hindered progress, noted Jayakumar V G, Kodamthuruthu Grama Panchayat President.

With less space alloted, pedestrians are left at the mercy of vehicles . Photo: Special arrangement

Moreover, traffic marshalls are only stationed at Aroor and Eramalloor, neglecting other critical areas along the stretch.

The samiti proposes traffic diversion through interior roads at key junctions and increased marshal presence to curb reckless driving.

"While a ban on container lorries and large vehicles was imposed six months ago, enforcement remains lax," Sanoob remarked.

The lorry mishap at Chandiroor happened due to no lighting provision in the section. Photo: Special arrangement

NHAI plans to deploy special teams with ambulances, patrol vehicles, and cranes along the highway to expedite rescue operations. Speed restrictions will also be strictly enforced, and a trauma care center will be established in collaboration with HLL to aid accident victims promptly.