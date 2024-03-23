Big cats return: Tiger kills cow in Wayanad, farmer claims leopard-sighting in Idukki

Idukki/Wayanad: The fear of big cats has returned to the high ranges of the Idukki and Wayanad districts. The Forest Department has confirmed the presence of a tiger at Pazhoor near Sulthan Bathery after a cow was found devoured on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at Vengalurkada in Idukki's Kanchiyar, a search operation is underway after a native claimed to have spotted a leopard.

Vengalurkada native Kadampanath Sadidharan alerted the Forest Department about a 'leopard-like creature' in his cardamom garden.

As the Forest Department personnel could not find clear pugmarks, they suspect it could be a leopard cat, which has spots resembling the leopard.

In Wayanad's Pazhoor, the Forest Department has started the process of identifying the tiger from its database. Kottukara Kuriakose, a local farmer, had reported his cow missing on Friday and the remains of the animal were found in a forest area near the house of Vallommakkal Raju.

Cage traps have been set at a place near Kabinigiri, where farmers reported cattle lifting. A trap has also been laid near the farm, of Poozhippurath Mamachan, where a calf and a cow were attacked by a wild animal in the wee hours of Thursday.