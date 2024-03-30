Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wayanad police nab inter-state scamster who robs tourists

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2024 10:22 PM IST
Nagaraj. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: The Meppadi Police here arrested an inter-state scamster, who robbed tourists after befriending them at resorts, homestays and premium dormitories.

The accused Nagaraj S, 36, s/o Sivanna, a native of Devanahalli near Bengaluru was arrested on Friday on the complaint of a tourist from New Delhi, who lost his valuables while staying at a resort here on March 21.

According to the police, Nagaraj stays in a town only for a day and exits after committing the crime. He books his transportation in advance too. He is also accused of eliciting OTPs from unsuspecting people and making large-scale online purchases with stolen credit/debit cards.

RELATED ARTICLES

In the Meppadi theft, Nagaraj hired a scooter from a 'rent a bike' store using a fake ID on March 20. He rode to Mananthavadi, where he kept the scooter hidden before boarding a bus to Kozhikode and then taking a taxi to Bengaluru. The police said Nagaraj was nabbed while he was attempting another theft using a fake ID.

The police said Nagaraj has cases registered against him at various police stations, including Kozhikode, Virajpet in Karnataka and Afzal Gunj in Hyderabad. He served a three-month term for a case in Kozhikode but went absconding after being granted bail.

Superintendent of Police T Narayanan said in a press release that a scientific and foolproof investigation resulted in arrest without much delay. The investigation was monitored by Siju BK, SHO, Meppadi and the team comprised SI M P Shaji and civil police officers KK Vipin, Balu Nair, Shabeer PA and Shajahan PM.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE