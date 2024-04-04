Soaring temperature: IMD issues yellow alert in 12 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2024 03:00 PM IST
Illustration: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of rising temperatures across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded a yellow alert in 12 districts.

According to the weather office, maximum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Palakkad districts, around 38 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, around 37 degrees Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kannur districts, and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvanathapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal) from Thursday to Monday (April 8).

The met department also warned of hot and discomfort weather over these districts, except in hilly areas, due to high temperature and humidity.

