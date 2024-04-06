Saji Manjakadambil’s resignation shocks Cong, KC(M) leaves doors open

Kottayam: Saji Manjakadambil's resignation as the Kerala Congress district president and chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF) has come as a shocker for the opposition front led by the Congress amid the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Manjakadambil, who used to be a vocal campaigner of the UDF, announced his decision to stay away from politics at a hastily convened press conference here on Saturday. He cited what he termed the authoritarian tendencies of Kerala Congress executive chairman Mons Joseph as the reason for his resignation. He said he has been facing been neglect within the UDF.

Manjakadambil is among the leaders who stayed with the Kerala Congress faction led by veteran P J Joseph following the death of K M Mani. While the faction led by Mani's son Jose K Mani chose to go with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, the Joseph-led faction remained within the UDF.

Talks among Kottayam's political circles is that Manjakadambil was unhappy with the denial of the Kottayam seat to contest the Lok Sabha polls. The UDF has fielded former Idukki MP Francis K George on Kerala Congress ticket against Kerala Congress (M)'s [KC(M)] sitting MP Thomas Chazhikadan.

The Congress has initiated talks with Manjakadambil to pacify him while the KC(M) has left its doors open to him.

A senior Congress leader from the district said Manjakadambil should have conveyed his concerns within the front before taking the hasty decision. Terming the reasons cited by him flimsy, the Congress leader said attempts will be made to get the leader back to the UDF. He exuded confidemce that Manjakadambil' decision will not affect the UDF's prospects in the election.

"He got his timing wrong. People have already made up their mind on who to vote for," the Congress leader said.

A KC(M) state leader said they have not conducted any discussion with Manjakadambil. However, he gave clear hints that his party is welcome to the disgruntled leader. "KC(M) is the safest place for Manjakadambil," he said.

Manjakadambil is a former president of the Karoor panchayat and former state president of the undivided Kerala Youth Front.