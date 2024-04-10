Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman dies after sterilisation surgery; relatives blame lapses in anesthesia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 11:55 AM IST Updated: April 10, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Neetu. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Chalakudy (Thrissur): A woman, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a hospital here, passed away during treatment on Wednesday. The deceased Neetu (31) was the wife of Sijo from Chakkingal House in Mala.

Neetu was admitted to Palace Hospital in Potta on Monday for the surgery. She developed epileptic seizures post-surgery and was transferred to Thrissur Jubilee Hospital as her condition deteriorated. She passed away on Wednesday morning.

Relatives allege that the death was caused by lapses in anesthesia administered before the surgery at Palace Hospital. They have filed a complaint with the Chalakudy police, leading to the registration of a case of unnatural death. The police have assured that they will investigate whether there was any medical negligence involved.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE