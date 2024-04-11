Renowned radiochemist Dr Cheriyan K Mathews dies at 89

Dr Cheriyan K Mathews, former Director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), passed away at the age of 89.

A member of the Kumbanad family, Mathews served as a scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay and was the founder and Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Indus Scientific Private Limited.

The funeral will be held at 11 am on Friday at the Indian Christian Cemetery on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. The funeral service will begin at 9.30 am at the Mar Thoma Church in Banaswadi.

Exponent in Radiochemistry

Dr Mathews was a special research scientist who led a 150-member team as the chief of the IGCAR that was set up half a decade ago at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

After his schooling at St John's in Eraviperoor, Mathews graduated from UC College in Aluva before securing a rank in MSc from St John's College in Agra. He secured a PhD in Nuclear Chemistry from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada before joining the Radiochemistry Department at BARC.

After joining IGCAR, Dr Mathews designed its Radiochemistry laboratory. During his tenure, then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited the facility. On retiring, Dr Mathews founded Indus Scientific. According to his brother John K Mathews, vice-chairman of Kerala Congress, Indus Scientific is the leading firm in the country in making equipment and centres to control vehicle pollution.

Dr Mathews authored over 200 scientific publications in addition to books related to chemistry and a novel on the life of Christ. Besides, he presented papers at almost 300 international seminars. He was honoured with numerous awards, and inducted to the Indian Academy of Sciences.

His wife was the late Sali Mathews of Puthiyaveedu, Thiruvananthapuram. Manoj Mathews (USA), Vinod Mathews, Anil Mathews (Bengaluru) and Sunil Mathews (Dubai) are his children.