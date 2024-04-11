Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Man killed, five injured as cars collide in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2024 05:48 PM IST
Two cars collided with each other at Cherthala. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man died while five others were injured after two speeding cars collided with each other from opposite directions at Makkekadavu near Cherthala here on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sreejith (36), a resident of Madathil Kalathil House, Punnur in Mannarasala.

Sreejith

Those who sustained injuries include Sreejith’s mother Shyamala, his wife Abhija, their one-year-old child, Abhija’s mother Valsala Kumari, and the driver of the other car.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Shyamala is in critical condition. All of them have been admitted to a private hospital at Nettoor, Ernakulam,” the police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding further probe is on.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE