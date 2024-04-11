Man killed, five injured as cars collide in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A man died while five others were injured after two speeding cars collided with each other from opposite directions at Makkekadavu near Cherthala here on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sreejith (36), a resident of Madathil Kalathil House, Punnur in Mannarasala.

Those who sustained injuries include Sreejith’s mother Shyamala, his wife Abhija, their one-year-old child, Abhija’s mother Valsala Kumari, and the driver of the other car.

“Shyamala is in critical condition. All of them have been admitted to a private hospital at Nettoor, Ernakulam,” the police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding further probe is on.